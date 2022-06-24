General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Asiedu Nketia has lauded former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor for the Ahot) initiative.

The policy is a micro-business initiative targeted at the NDC’s grassroots aimed at creating a sustainable revenue base for all 275 constituencies.

Speaking at the launch at the NDC Headquarters in Adabraka, Accra on Thursday, he described the project a novelty.

Reflecting on Dr Duffuor’s track record, Asiedu Nketia stated he was not surprised the former was the originator.

He touted the former Minister as the one who turned Ghana’s economy around and was convinced this initiative will also go a long way to benefit all.

“This project is the first of its kind since our party was established. We have been engaging with the donor and we want to collaborate with Dr Duffuor to structure the project very well in accordance with the party’s principles, procedures and laws. This is what caused the delay in officially endorsing the project,” he stated.

He maintained the project was sustainable and the proceeds will go a long way to support the party’s finances as they survive on dues and other voluntary donations.

“This money could have been used in buying consumables like the NPP were distributing frozen chicken parts in the last elections. This Ahot) project is intended to build the capacity of the party structure to run effectively.

“It is not going to provide anybody pocket money. It is a contribution that will support the party itself to grow, to develop its own capacity to finance its activities and I think that in that sense it is a very commendable project’,” he added.

Dr Duffuor on his part said the project has been engineered to strengthen and cushion the NDC financially.