A former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, will on Thursday, April 7, 2022, launch a micro-business initiative.

The project, dubbed NDC ahoto), will be targeted at the grassroots of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The project will aim at creating a sustainable revenue base for all 275 constituencies of the NDC.

The former Bank of Ghana Governor announced the project on his official Twitter page.

He indicated it was in line with his contribution towards party reorganisation and restructuring.

In line with my contribution towards party reorganization and restructuring, I will be launching the “NDC Ahotoɔ Project” – a micro business initiative aimed at creating a sustainable revenue base for all 275 constituencies of the NDC. pic.twitter.com/fAizBRa9tE — Dr. Kwabena Duffuor (@DrDuffuor) April 4, 2022

The pilot phase of the project will be launched in the Ashaiman constituency.

The announcement comes a few weeks after Dr Duffuor stated grassroots organisation is important to the NDC’s request to recapture power in 2024.

He admonished that without addressing the concerns of the branch and constituency executives, the party cannot properly reorganise its machinery and effectively restrategise.