National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Yamin, has said Dr Kwabena Duffuor’s injunction lawsuit will affect the NDC’s performance in the Kumawu by-election.

He explained that due to the upcoming primaries, party executives and leading party members have been unable to visit the Kumawu constituency to support constituency executives and NDC’s candidate in campaigning.

“I’m worried because Dr Kwabena Duffuor’s action is causing our involvement in the Kumawu by-election and I don’t know whether it’s deliberate.”

“Kumawu by-election is 10 days after NDC primaries. Because of the primaries we as a party, have not gone to Kumawu to assist the Kumawu constituency in doing their campaign,” he explained.

“All NPP members are in Kumawu, their National Organizer, their regional chairman and a host of them. We have not been able to go there. We can only do that after 13th so that we can go help the constituency executives,” he said on Accra-based Peace FM.

Meanwhile, an Accra High Court has on Friday, May 12, struck out Dr Kwabena Duffuor’s injunction application against the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s presidential and parliamentary primaries.

It followed an application by his lawyers to have the case withdrawn.

Dr Duffuor’s campaign team had alleged it had not been furnished with an accurate list of persons who are supposed to participate in the May 13, Presidential and Parliamentary polls.

The Kumawu by-election is scheduled for May 23, 2023 where NPP’s Ernest Yaw Anim will contest NDC’s Kwasi Amankwaa.

ALSO READ:

NDC primaries to proceed as Duffuor withdraws case against party

I’m confident case against NDC presidential primary will be dismissed –…

EC sets date for Kumawu by-election