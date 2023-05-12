The Director of Legal Affairs at the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abraham Amaliba, has commended flagbearer hopeful, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, for his withdrawal of the suit against the primaries.

Addressing journalists after the proceedings, Mr Amaliba stated the aspirant’s decision was a step in the right direction.

“I also want to thank Dr Duffuor, the Presidential aspirant for his magnanimity and to accept to withdraw this matter from court. What this shows is that the NDC is united,” he lauded.

He also commended the party leadership and all stakeholders for their respective roles in resolving the matter.

“We are aware the matter has been discontinued, lawyers for Dr Duffuor announced to the court that they had instructions to discontinue the matter and so as we speak the matter has been discontinued.

“I will like to use this opportunity to thank the Council of Elders of the party, National Chairman, and General Secretary for the effort put in place in resolving this matter,” he added.

An Accra High Court on Friday, May 12, struck out Dr Duffuor’s injunction application against the primaries set for Saturday, May 13, 2023.

This follows an application by his lawyers to withdraw the case.

The request was made in court earlier in the day when the case was called for hearing.

There was no opposition from NDC’s legal team and that of the Electoral Commission.

