Over 150 land guards have reportedly invaded parts of Gomoa Okyereko, firing live bullets and chasing farmers with guns, and grading their lands with the aim of selling the land.

Gomoa Okyereko is a farming community with a population of over 2,000 in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

Residents have accused some opinion leaders and politicians from Effutu of bringing the land guards and trying to use force to take their lands without any court ruling.

Speaking to Adom News, some of the residents said several complaints have been made to the Dominase District Police Command, Central East Regional Police Command, and the DCE, Solomon Darko Quarm, but nothing has been done since they started the grading.

The residents have expressed their displeasure and called on the IGP and the authorities to act, adding that they would mobilise themselves and fight if their attempt to control the act proves futile.

Meanwhile, the chief of Gomoa Okyereko, Nana Kofi Donkor, revealed that these land guards have graded over 200 acres of land and all crops.

Mr Donkor said it is painful that there are laws in place yet some politicians from Winneba are using land guards to terrorise them.