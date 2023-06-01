Adom FM, Ghana’s number 1 radio station, has announced a unique Father’s Day celebration called ‘Dad Too Can Cook’, inviting fathers with exceptional culinary skills to showcase their talent.

The event aims to recognize and celebrate the cooking abilities of fathers across the nation.

The initiative goes beyond the typical cooking skills of frying eggs or boiling water, urging participants to reveal their fathers’ exceptional cooking prowess.

Adom FM encourages individuals to submit one-minute videos via WhatsApp to share their fathers’ special cooking skills and recipes.

The videos should be sent to 0540106467 and must reach the station by June 8, 2023.

Adom FM has assembled an all-female panel, that will meticulously review the submissions and select the ten most outstanding Dad Chefs in Ghana.

These ten fathers will move on to the next round of the competition, known as the “Mouth Mouth Round.”

In this phase, the selected dads will verbally demonstrate their cooking abilities on air during a live contest on Adom FM.

Listeners will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite Dad Chef based on their impressive verbal skills in the ‘Mouth Mouth Round’.

The top six dads, as determined by popular vote, will advance to the final stage.

On Saturday, June 17, these finalists will compete in the exhilarating ‘Feeli ga do dzi’ competition, which will be broadcasted live on radio, television, and various digital media platforms of Adom FM.

In addition to the recognition and exposure, all six finalists will have a chance to win exciting prizes that they can enjoy with their families on Father’s Day.

Adom FM encourages everyone to submit their video entries by June 8th, 2023, through WhatsApp number 0540106467.

The ‘Dad Too Can Cook’ Father’s Day celebration promises to be a remarkable event, showcasing the culinary talents of fathers in Ghana.

‘Dad Too Can Cook’ serves as an opportunity to honour fathers who excel in the kitchen and to celebrate their contributions to their families.

A special curtain raiser will involve two of Adom FM’s presenters who are fathers, slugging it out in a cooking contest before the six lucky fathers engage in their competition on the day.

So, join Adom FM in appreciating the amazing cooking skills of Ghana’s dads and let the world know that Dad Too Can Cook!