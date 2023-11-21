Ghana’s head coach, Chris Hughton, downplays the significance of their defeat to Comoros in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), emphasizing that the focus is on the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifier set to take place on Tuesday in Moroni.

The Black Stars faced a 3-2 loss against The Coelacanths, resulting in their exit from the AFCON tournament without a single victory, a setback for the four-time African champions.

Looking ahead to their second Group I match at Moroni Stadium scheduled for 16:00 GMT, Hughton dismisses the notion that past results can influence future games.

“These games are in the past. We are solely concerned about the present. Past performances or score lines cannot dictate the outcome of future matches,” he asserted.

Highlighting their preparation for the upcoming game, Hughton acknowledges the transient nature of international football, emphasizing the team’s belief in their ability to secure a victory.

“We have readied ourselves to the best of our abilities. International football is always about the short term. We are here because we believe we can emerge victorious. Any previous score lines are inconsequential,” he remarked.

In their opening match last Friday, the Black Stars secured a dramatic 95th-minute winner against Madagascar at the Baba Yara Stadium.

For those eager to follow the action, live commentary will be available on Adom FM and Asempa FM, with the pre-game build-up starting at 15:00 GMT.

READ ALSO