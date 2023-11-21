Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum says the Black Stars are determined to win against Comoros.

Ghana will be hosted by The Coelacanths in the second Group I game of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers later today at the Stade de Moroni.

Comoros opened their Mundial qualifiers with a 4-2 win against the Central African Republic while the Black Stars recorded a hard-fought 1-0 win against Madagascar.

However, Asante Twum speaking on Asempa FM‘s Ultimate Sports Show said the playing body is determined to record a win to make the country proud.

“The players had a very good training on Monday. The technical team had talks with players ahead of the game and the players responded very well,” he said.

“Before training, the players monitored the outcome of the other group games and I can say the players are determined to win against Comoros and make Ghana proud. We saw the benefit the country had when qualified for the World Cup in Qatar so they are ready and determined to win,” he added.

Ghana will be without Daniel Amartey after failing to pass a late test after limping off against Madagascar.

Mohammed Kudus is also being assessed by the medical team after failing to complete the final training session on Monday.

Kick-off for the game has been scheduled at 16:00GMT.

