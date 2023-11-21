The Lands Commission has denied a claim by the Speaker of Parliament that his official residence was nearly sold to a private developer recently.

The claim by Speaker Alban Sumana Bagbin, who said he has only recently been made aware of the development, has received widespread public condemnation, amidst concerns of institutional corruption among state institutions.

He made the allegation at the Speaker’s Breakfast Forum held at the Alisa Hotel, Accra on Monday, however the Lands Commission, in a statement it issued on Monday, November 20, and signed by its Ag. Executive Secretary, Benjamin Arthur said the claim is not founded.

“The Commission wishes to state emphatically, that at no point in time was the said property sold to a private developer by the Lands Commission,” the statement said, and proceeded to provide an elaborate background as to developments to the said property since it’s acquisition in 1920 for Government services.

Below is the full statement by the Lands Commission.