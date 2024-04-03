The Deputy Executive Secretary of Corporate Service at the Lands Commission, Jones Ofori-Boadu, has urged government institutions to promote inclusivity and unity among staff from various religious groups.

He said that this would serve to foster staff well-being, religious tolerance, and, in the long term, productivity.

It was also important for employee and institutional development.

Mr Ofori-Boadu made the call at the maiden Iftar session for the Greater Accra Regional Office of the Lands Commission for the Muslim staff of the institution.

“These principles influenced management’s decision to support the Muslim staff of the institution to have an Iftar session.

“The role this iftar session would play is that even as the Muslims have an event to break the fast, you can see some Christians among them who are breaking bread with them.

“We think this will foster unity, oneness, and understanding. It is time that we all, not only Muslims, adhere to integrity, hard work, and accountability to be able to serve the institution better,” he said.

The session saw both Muslim and Christian staff members of the institution participate in the iftar, eating various meals to break their fast.

Mr Ofori-Boadu urged the Muslims at the institution to follow the protocols for fasting during and after Ramadan.

Lieutenant Colonel Umar Sanda Ahmed, guest Imam for the event, exhorted the employees of the institution to maintain the good habits developed throughout the holy month even after the period had ended and to exercise good faith in executing their duties.

Iftar is the fast-breaking evening meal of Muslims during Ramadan, served at the call to prayer.

According to Muslim thinkers, Iftar has both symbolic and social significance since it shows Allah’s special mercy and love for those who have fasted, particularly those who provided food for others to break their fast.