The senior national team, the Black Stars have held their final training session ahead of their game against Comoros.

The team held their final training on Mnday at the Stade de Moroni ahead of their second Group I game of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

24 players took part in the training session with Daniel Amartey ruled out of the game after failing a late test after limping off in the first group game against Madagascar at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Ghana takes on Comoros on Tuesday, November 21 with kick-off scheduled at 16:00GMT.

The Black Stars will hope to make it back-to-back wins after their hard-fought 1-0 win against the Malagasy last Friday.

Having featured in four of the last FIFA World Cups, the Black Stars, under Chris Hughton as the head coach are hoping to secure qualification for the tournament that will hosted in USA, Canada and Mexico.