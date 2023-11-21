The Parliamentary debate on the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government will begin today, November 21.

The Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu announced this during his presentation of the Business Statement of the House for the week ending, Friday, November 24.

This follows a two-day post-Budget workshop over the weekend for all parliamentarians at the Chamber of Parliament House in Accra.

The Suame MP said the Business Committee’s proposal is for the debate to take place during the morning session 1000 hours to 1400 hours.

This will give room for some ministers who have been summoned to respond to questions to appear during the afternoon session from 1400 hours to 1800 hours.

