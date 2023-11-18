Chief Executive of Dalex Finance Limited, Kenneth Thompson, has voiced his dissatisfaction with the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy presented by the government.

He believes that the ruling government has taken advantage of and deceived Ghanaians.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, Mr. Thompson said the government utilised funds from Ghanaians for exchange programmes during a time when the economy was in disarray, yielding no significant benefits.

“I feel cheated, I feel used and I find what they have done as immoral,” he said.

Mr. Thompson raised concerns about the lack of attention to the struggles of ordinary Ghanaians in the budget presentation.

He emphasised the challenges faced by the populace, including the high cost of living and widespread unemployment and questioned the government’s failure to address the pressing issues affecting Ghanaians

“Economic prosperity is not about numbers, economic prosperity is not about GDP, it is about the value of the cedi in your pocket and as we sit now, the value of the cedi in our pocket is gone.

“The government has not made any sacrifices, we [Ghanaians] have made those sacrifices. There’s no job for the boys, planting for food has failed so what are we getting,” Mr Thompson stressed.

Highlighting the adverse economic conditions, the Dalex Finance Chief Executive pointed out that the cost of living and doing business in the country is steep, with high interest rates exacerbating the situation.

Mr. Thompson emphasised the depreciation of the national currency, which he said has eroded the country’s capital, and questioned the tangible benefits accrued to Ghanaians from these developments.

ALSO READ: