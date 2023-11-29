Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has said as far as he is concerned, Parliament has approved the 2024 budget statement.

He made this remark during a press briefing in Parliament.

“I think we have just witnessed a situation where the Minority Leader gave their closing statement, the Majority also did and then I had some concluding remarks. At the end of the day the Speaker put it to vote twice, he said that he thinks that the I’s have it so that means the budget, in my view, has been passed,” he said.

Mr Ofori-Atta continued that “Later there was a challenge that has not been resolved, as far as I know, and I believe we have the 2024 budget passed until such time as they resolve whenever they want to resolve. So we can all see or hear the video which will clearly show that the speaker stated after the voice declaration that the Is have it. So that is where I stand and I am pleased that the people of Ghana have the budget. As to what they will do parliamentary procedures after that is a different issue.”

However, the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has said the budget has not been passed.

He has insisted that, the Majority did not have the numbers for the approval.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alabn Bagbin, during proceedings Wednesday said ruled the Is have it after an initial voice vote but the Minority objected and demanded a headcount.

Following the disagreement, the Speaker moved to take a headcount but the Majority walked out, accusing him of bias.

ALSO READ: