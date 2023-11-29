The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensa- Bonsu, has taken on the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin over his conduct of the 2024 budget approval.

Addressing journalists after the side staged a walkout on Wednesday, the Suame MP said they disagreed with the procedure the Speaker employed.

After the debate ended, the Speaker announced that the policy document was to be approved or rejected through a voice vote.

After the count of a voice vote, he ruled that the budget had been approved by a majority.

This, however did not sit well with the Minority who opposed the process and demanded a headcount using names of parliamentarians.

The charged atmosphere in the Chamber forced the Speaker to suspend sitting.

But to the Majority, the Speaker’s move was a deliberate delay for the Minority to have their full numbers in the House.

“Sam George is not here, Zanetor is not here, Mahama Ayariga, is not here so five of their members are not here. All the speaker is doing is to delay time for their members to come. What kind of attitude is this,” he fumed.

This makes it the second time the Majority has staged a walk out on their own budget after a similar act on the 2022 budget statement which introduced the e-levy.

Meanwhile, the Minority has vowed to oppose the passage of the 2024 budget which they have described as inimical to economic growth and development.

ALSO READ: