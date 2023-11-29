The Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has dismissed a $20,000 bribery allegation against him by one Claude Convincer Davit.

In a viral video, Mr Davit claimed that, in 2017 Mr Asenso-Boakye solicited a bribe from him in order to grant him access to President Akufo-Addo.

But a statement signed by his Media Assistant, Paul Yandoh indicated this is not the first time such an allegations have been made against the former deputy Chief of Staff.

The statement stressed that, Mr Asenso-Boakye does not know the gentleman in question and has never met him nor had any interaction with him.

“It may be recalled that this is not the first time this allegation has been made against the MP by the same person. It became obvious then that there was no iota of truth in the allegation. It gives cause to wonder why the gentleman will repeat the same allegation at this time if not for evil and malicious intentions,” portions of the statement read.

The statement argued that, the allegation has resurfaced as a result of the propaganda machinations of the MP’s political opponents and detractors who wish to court unnecessary public disaffection for him in order to score cheap political points.

The general public has therefore been urged to disregard it.

