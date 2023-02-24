Board Member of Hearts of Oak, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has taken swipe at the fans of the club insisting they can quit the club if they are tired of supporting the club.

His comment comes following a leaked tape accusing the management led by Alhaji Brimah Akanbi and Vincent Sowah of imposing players on Slavko Matic, who is the head coach of the club.

Reacting to the leaked tape, the former Ghana Football Association chairman urged the fans to focus on the positives rather than the negatives but added that the fans can leave in peace if they cannot support the club again.

“Look at the project the club is working on. Asante Kotoko does not come close to what we are doing but in all their fans are calm,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“You don’t hear their fans agitating and demanding for the sack of a management member but Hearts of Oak fans are fond of doing that.

“Hearts of Oak is a bigger club compared to Asante Kotoko and the records are there.

“What stops them from writing to the board to express their worries? The board is always ready to welcome suggestions and criticisms from the fans but not to go on the radio to demand the sacking of a management member.

“Any supporter who is tired of supporting can leave,” he added.