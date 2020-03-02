Board Member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe, has called on the supporters of the club to desist from attacking the coach of the club.

His comment comes after supporters of the club chanted and called for the sacking of Edward Nii Odoom following their stalemate with Elmina Sharks on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Hearts of Oak have won just a game out of five matches played in the ongoing season.

However, according to the respected politician and football administrator, the problem of the club is not with the coach but rather the players were not fit enough to compete against Elmina Sharks.

“I will urge the supporters to stay away from criticising the coach. The coach is not the problem,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“They must change their attitude because you cannot win every match you play.

“I watched the game carefully yesterday and the players were not fit. I have worked with players and you could clearly see that.

“Elmina Sharks were making most of the runs and it was a problem for the team.

“The problem is with the supporters and not the coach. The supporters must change their attitude because the players lost their concentration and were not fit enough to compete,” he added.

The draw has left Hearts of Oak at the 9th position on the league log with 16 points and will play Inter Allies in the match-day 13 fixtures.