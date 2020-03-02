Isaac ‘Opeele’ Boateng, a former coach of Asante Kotoko, has implored Edward Nii Odoom to vary his tactics if he wants to keep his job.

The former Tema Youth head trainer has come under intense pressure for failing to beat Elmina Sharks in their match-day 12 fixtures at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Phobians have won just a match after five matches played leaving them at the 9th position with 16 points.

The former Ghana Premier League champions will play away to Inter Allies in the match-day 13 fixtures.

Ahead of the clash, Mr Boateng has implored the Hearts of Oak gaffer to change his tactics if he wants to keep his job.

“Edward Nii Odoom must vary his tactics,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“The team is becoming predictable and it’s not helping the club. You can stay and predict his line-up.

“The main striker of the team has scored two goals with Kofi Kordzi, who is a winger, scoring seven goals. You must win at home because you are under pressure but you are not under pressure to win away.

“They are playing Aduana Stars this week and for me, he must vary his tactics going forward to get the results for the club,” he said.

However, a veteran coach J.E. Sarpong, who was also on the programme, also admonished the coach to get his tactics right going into matches.

JE Sarpong

“Hearts of Oak is a big club and the coach [Edward Nii Odoom] must make some changes in his tactics.

“He needs variation in his tactics because the supporters are only interested in winning and nothing else,” he advised.