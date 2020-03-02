Corporal Prince Dorgbetsey, Public Relations Officer of the Volta Regional Police Command, has said investigations would soon commence into the late arrival of the police to the murder scene of late Assembly Member for Sogakope South electoral area, Marcus Mawutor Adzahli.

Corporal Dorgbetsey’s statement comes on the back of agitations by residents over the police’s late response to the murder scene.

“Our police patrols are very effective except that yesterday we were not able to arrive at the scene on time, but we are investigating the matter to find out what delayed our response to the scene,” he said.

He further spoke on claims by some agitated residents in the area that the killing of Mr Adzahli was a contract one.

“We have started investigations and developments on the ground that do not warrant a contract killing as claimed by the residents but we however, will not rule out the possibility of it being so. And till we conclude our investigations we can’t say on authority that it was indeed a contract killing,” said Corporal Dorgbetsey on the Dwaso Nsem morning show on Adom FM, Monday.

Corporal Dorgbetsey, speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem cautioned residents in the area to refrain from making comments that assert the killing of the late Assembly Member for Sogakope South electoral area was contracted and allow the police establish the real cause of the murder.

The late Adzahli was shot dead Sunday dawn by some armed men in his house.

His wife, who laid beside him unconscious, was rushed to the hospital by neighbours later in the morning for medical treatment.