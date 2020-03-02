Accra Hearts of Oak have rendered an unqualified apology to the supporters of the club following their 1:1 with Elmina Sharks.

Fans of the Phobian club were left disappointed as their dwindling performance continues.

A goal each within the space of 13 minutes from Dennis Mensah of Sharks in the 25th minute and Kofi Kordzi in the 38th minute was all both sides needed to settle scores.

While Mensah profited from a loose ball from behind the box to hit one past former teammate Richard Attah in post for Hearts of Oak, Kordzi was left unmarked in the box and had all the time in the world to nod home a cross from close range.

Back from recess, the two teams created a number of scoring opportunities but failed to convert any for the match-winner.

READ ALSO

Speaking after the game, head coach of the club, Edward Nii Odoom, said they were hoping to win their next five matches but has rendered an apology to supporters after their stalemate against Sharks.

“We have disappointed our fans because we declared that we will win our next five matches to get the 15 points,” he told Asempa FM.

“We will apologise to our fans because we have disappointed them.

“This is a difficult time for us but we need their support,” he added.

The draw means the Phobians, who have recorded a single win in their last five league games, remain glued to 9th position on the log with 16 points while Sharks tower above them in 7th with 18 points.