Nigerian superstar, Wizkid has waded into the football debate on which player the Greatest of All Time (GOAT).

In an interview where he participated in a speed race segment, Wizkid was asked to choose between two variants, including football.

Asked who he would prefer between Ronaldo and Messi, Wizkid settled on Ronaldo.

Though not a football fan, he still holds the opinion that, Ronaldo has better football prowess than his Argentine counterpart.

He was also made to answer some questions on the ongoing rivalry between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, of which he chose the latter.

If given the chance to see a late artiste back to life, Wizkid is ever ready to see the resurrection of Fela Kuti over Bob Marley.

His choice has ignited the almost forgotten football debate, with majority of his fans applauding him for having good taste.

