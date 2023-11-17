Nigerian lyrical whizz-kid, Rema has addressed speculations surrounding his artistic display during his recent show at the O2 Arena.

He wore a mask and rode on a horse to open his performance. His backdrop symbolized an upside down church on fire and props depicted a dungeon.

But some netizens have described his artistry as demonic worship and a confirmation of his affiliation to Illuminati.

In response, Rema said the images are basically artistic representations, and has no association with anything diabolic.

Rema stressed that, a clearer understanding of his artistry would come from knowing the cultural significance behind his heritage, the colors that represent it, and the symbolism tied to his origins.

In essence, Rema said everything he displayed on stage was a refection of the ancestral practices of his tribe, the Edo State Of Nigeria.

He said talks of Illuminati are ‘trash’, lamenting that, he did not put in all that creative effort for the glory to be given to diabolical powers.