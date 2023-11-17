The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said it is concerned about the decision by Member of Parliament for Odododiodio constituency, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye not to seek re-election in 2024.

The party has said it cannot afford to lose Nii Lante who is one of their experienced lawmaker.

Deputy General Secretary, Mustapha Gbande said this in an interview on Accra-based Neat FM.

“Nii Lante is someone who is considered as late former President Atta Mills’ son. He was a presidential staffer and became Sports Minister. He has been very useful and resourceful to the party in several ways and we cannot lose him just like that,” Mustapha said.

Nii Lante who has been MP since 2013 in October 2023 announced he will not be seeking contesting the parliament seat in 2024.

He therefore did not file nomination for the parliamentary primaries which has now has three aspirants, contesting to succeed him.

However, Mr Gbande has urged him to exercise restraint and help work for the victory of the NDC in the 2024 general election.

