Football fans in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi and other parts of the region have trooped to the Baba Yara Stadium to watch the Black Stars as they take on Madagascar in their first game of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The four-time African champions are on a quest to secure qualification for the Mundial that will be hosted in USA, Canada and Mexico.

As always, thousands of fans are making their way to the stadium to offer their support to the team as they hope the Black Stars will begin the World Cup qualification games on a good note.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 16:00GMT.

There will be a live commentary on Ghana’s number radio station, Adom FM and the headquarters of Ghana sports, Asempa FM.

There will be reactions and updates on Adomonline.com as well.