National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye has explained why the party has not punished members who have endorsed some presidential aspirants.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, he admitted that the, implementation of the party’s laws regarding such acts has become a challenge.

“Yes, our party rules and regulations state that no one should endorse anybody. The most difficult thing at this moment is that the implementation of the law is becoming very difficult.”

He indicated that because majority of its members have endorsed some of the aspirants, it is difficult to ask all of them to face the disciplinary committee.

“If about 100 constituency chairmen have endorsed any of the aspirants, will you suspend all of them? We have issued guidelines, we have issued statements but it will be very difficult to haul all the MPs who have endorsed some of the aspirants to the disciplinary committee. It is very difficult let me admit it,” he explained.

Their focus now, Nana Boakye added is to ensure a united party devoid of division ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Some leading members of the NPP have endorsed some aspirants contesting the flagbearership slot of the party.

Vice President, Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia who is yet to officially announce his intention to contest has been endorsed by several leading party members including MPs.

Close to 80 Members of Parliament including the First Deputy Speaker, Joe Wise, and Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh Dompreh escorted the VEEP to the Akwasidae festival last month as a sign of their undying loyalty.