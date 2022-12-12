National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, has stated he is disappointed in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for not extending an invitation to them during their Youth and Women Conference.

The conference saw the election of National Youth and Women Organisers who came over the weekend at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

But contrary to what has been the norm, the NPP and other political parties were missing in action.

Reacting to the development, Nana B indicated it was not deliberate on the part of the NPP but they were not invited.

According to him, it was a wise thing for the NPP to stay away than to show up uninvited.

“The exercise was a step in the right direction because it strengthens democracy but it was a blunder for them not to have invited us [NPP]. We were present last four years when they held it at Millenium City (YesuKrom) because they formally invited us and I was expecting same to happen this year so it is a big minus and I am very disappointed,” he fumed on Accra-based Okay FM.

Aside from delays and chaos that marred the election, the process went on smoothly on Saturday.

At the end of the polls, Dr Hanna Louisa Bissiw and George Opare Addo were retained as the National Women’s Organiser and National Youth Organiser respectively.

Dr Bissiw obtained 433 votes to beat her closest contender, Margaret Ansei who secured 362 votes of the total valid ballot cast.

Mr Opare Addo, widely known as Pablo, polled 533 votes to triumph over his fiercest contender Brogya Genfi who obtained 508 votes.

