Former Member of Parliament for Adentan Constituency, Kojo Adu-Asare has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) needs to consider a strategic person to be voted as chairman in its upcoming election.

According to him, that is what will put the party ahead and enhance its chances for victory in the 2024 election.

According to him, the party requires a strategist and believes the incumbent chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo is the best bet for the position.

Mr Ampofo is facing a fierce contest in the election scheduled for December 17, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium as the party’s General Secretary, Asiedu Nketia is seeking to snatch the seat.

The former Local Government Minister says he has experienced hands to return the NDC to power in 2024.

But Mr Nketia says Mr Ampofo is not courageous enough to lead the party as his courage was tested during the 2019 Ayawason Wuogon by-election.

Reacting to the comments on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Mr Asare said it will be a weakness for anybody to make such comments as each individual have their own weaknesses.

He said it was important for the opponent to focus on effective strategies for the party instead of attacking the personality of an opponent.

“We are not going for a war and do not need a warlord. We are not just looking for courageous people but those who can strategise and that person is Ofosu-Ampofo.

“I worked closely with him during the 2020 election and know what he can do. He has done a lot of things in the background for the party. How can you call someone who helped the party to gain 136 seats from 106 a failure,” he quizzed.

He has therefore urged delegates to make the right decision by retaining the incumbent Chairman for the greater good of the NDC.

