The Police are pursuing a gang of armed robbers who attacked and shot a woman at Caprice in Accra on Friday 9th December 2022.

Special intelligence and operations teams have been deployed to trace and arrest the suspects.

In a Facebook post, the Police assured they will surely get the suspects arrested to face justice.

The victim is in stable condition and receiving medical attention.

Some unidentified gunmen are said to have attacked the victim while she was driving on the stretch in a Prado with registration number GN 8188-22.

The armed men, numbering four, according to eyewitnesses, arrived at the scene with two motorbikes.

ALSO READ:

The eyewitnesses said they suspected the robbers trailed the victim as the pillion riders fired gunshots indiscriminately into the car when they got close.

The woman was shot in the hand during a struggle over her bag which contained an undisclosed amount of money the robbers bolted with.

Below is the Police post: