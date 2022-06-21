Seven persons have reportedly died in a fatal accident that occurred at Caprice near Circle in Accra.

The incident is said to have occurred around 10 pm on Monday, June 20, 2022.

It involved a Toyota Corolla with registration number GB 222-19 from the Nsawam Stretch towards Circle whose driver was said to be overspeeding.

The driver is said to have lost control in an attempt to manoeuvre his way after driving into the wrong lane.

Witnesses said he veered off the road in the process, climbed a nearby pavement and crashed into a woman and her child.

Due to the impact of the crash, the vehicle was mangled, trapping the occupants who were said to include a policeman.

The accident scene.

It took a combined rescue team of police, fire, and emergency medical personnel to cut and remove trapped bodies from the mangled car.