The Founder and Chairman of Dadaba group of companies and Nkosuohene of Akyem Osiem, Oseadeeyo Nana Kumi Kodie I has been awarded the Outstanding Young Entrepreneur at the 2021 edition of the prestigious Eastern Music Awards.

The Eastern Young Entrepreneurs Award places high value on innovative, and daring individuals who have over the years set their minds to be agents of change in society by creating opportunities for others, thus complementing existing efforts to solve Ghana’s developmental needs.

The award event is organized by AJ Willz Media and its partners, including the National Youth Authority-Eastern Region under the theme: “Tools For Spurring Growth In Entrepreneurship.”

The award was given to Oseadeeyo Nana Kumi Kodie in recognition of his contribution to various communities by providing technological and infrastructural developments through partnerships with community leaders and chiefs with his NGO, Eye of Africa.

Also, the organizers of the Eastern Young Entrepreneurs Awards looked at the manner Oseadeeyo Nana Kumi Kodie has collaborated with traditional rulers over the years to industrialize communities by setting up factories to process the various raw materials and crops produced.

Oseadeeyo Nana Kumi Kodie I, who is also a UNACWA Goodwill Ambassador, Founder, and Executive Chairman of DB GROUP has also indicated that he likes people who can boldly take risks, identify opportunities, and create employment opportunities for themselves and the people around them, which is why this recognition does not come as a surprise.

He has constantly posited that entrepreneurship is the way to go as a country if the citizenry wants the economy to become robust.