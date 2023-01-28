The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) has chastised the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over its Parliamentary leadership reshuffle.

According to him, the reasons the NDC has given for the reshuffling have been defeated considering the new leaders elected.

He said Ajumako-Anyan-Essiam MP, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, can attest he is no match to Tamale South MP, Haruna Iddrisu, when it comes to political experience and competence demonstrated over the years.

The NDC Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, justifying the reshuffle said it forms part of the reorganisation process to help the party capture political power during the 2024 elections.

Touching on the timing of the party’s decision and its intended effect, Mr Nketia stressed that the timing is in line with plans to fully prepare the party for the race ahead.

On what informed this new leadership, Mr Nketia said as the days of the elections get closer, the debates on the floor of Parliament will change to issues on the economy, infrastructure and energy, hence it is important they [NDC] put the best in those fields to properly argue their stance.

Reacting to the development on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Nana B asserted the reasons were lame and grossly untenable.

In his view, Ato Forson as the Ranking Member on the Finance Committee was doing an excellent job and nobody was jostling for the position with him.

He said he, therefore, believes he [Ato Forson] could have served the purpose the NDC is seeking going into the 2024 election without a reshuffle.

“Ato Forson is the loudest voice we hear on the Minority side on economic issues even Haruna allows him to address press conferences on the economy. Nobody has taken his position from him and has over the years been given the opportunity to talk and freely expresses himself so what is the basis for the reason Asiedu Nketia gave?” he quizzed.

Nana B further stated: “If they are considering someone who can steer economic affairs, then they should endorse Dr Kwabena Duffuor as flagbearer. He has been a Finance Minister and governor and therefore fit for purpose.”

Play the audio attached above: