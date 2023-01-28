Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, has donated educational items for distribution to schools in the constituency.

This was in fulfilment of a pledge during My First Day at School tour early this month.

Madam Seyram, who doubles as the First Deputy Majority Whip, donated 600 dual desks, 10 cupboards and 10 teachers’ tables and chairs to the Municipal Education Directorate.

The presentation was done on behalf of the MP by the Municipal Chief Executive, Sandra Owusu Ahenkorah, and the Constituency Chairman, Alhaji Osman Iddrisu.

Presenting the furniture on behalf of the MP, MCE Sandra Owusu Ahenkorah said the MP wished to be there herself but due to other equally important engagements, had to cede the responsibility to her.

She took the opportunity to advise the students to study hard and take care of the furniture.

Receiving the items on behalf of Ghana Education Service (GES), Municipal Director of Education, Margaret Kaba, thanked the MP for the intervention and assured her that the items will be put to good use and well maintained.

ALSO READ:

Dumelo is a cry baby – Lydia Alhassan

Constituency Chairman Alhaji Osman Iddrisu, on behalf of the party, thanked the MP for the gesture and also thanked the MCE for the support.

Present at the function were other constituency executives, coordinators at the Municipal Education Directorate, teachers and some school pupils.