The Electoral Commission (EC) has clarified that it was creating only one new constituency and not 25 constituencies as being discussed in the media.

In a press statement issued Tuesday night, the Electoral Commission explained that it was creating only the Guan constituency in the Oti Region.

“The attention of the Electoral Commission has been drawn to a statement in the media to the effect that 25 New Constituencies are going to be created ahead of the 2024 General Elections.”

“The Commission wishes to state for the information of the General Public that it is only creating One Constituency, which is the Guan Constituency in the Oti Region.”

“The Commission has not taken any decision on creating constituencies beyond that of the Guan. We urge the General Public to disregard this statement,” the EC said in the press statement dated October 31, 2023, signed and issued by the Acting Head of Public Affairs, Michael Boadu.