Dancehall musician Shatta Wale was part of a tall list of musicians who performed at Sarkodie’s recent Black Love Album Virtual Concert.

The event took place at the Independence Square over the weekend.

Fans were in shock to see the duo share the stage for the first time in a long time after engaging in series of brawls and jabbing each other on social media in the past year.

The performance of their hit song, Megye Wo Girl took fans back to the days when duo was the talk of town and best of friends.

Shatta Wale happy as he performs with Sarkodie at Black Love Virtual Concert

Watch their performance below: