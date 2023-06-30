Deputy Youth and Sports Minister, Evans Opoku Bobie, has admitted that the Black Meteors cannot emerge as champions of the ongoing U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana opened their campaign with a nerve-wracking 3-2 win over Congo. In their second group game, the West African country were hoping to book an early semifinal qualification but suffered a 5-1 defeat against the host country, Morocco.

The Black Meteors, who now sit 3rd in Group A with three points, will take on Guinea later tonight at the Ibn Batouta Stadium.

Speaking ahead of the game, Bobbie ascribed that Ghana football is in decline and that flaws are visible, but the public are desperate for a trophy.

“Where our soccer has reached, everyone knows we have a lot of problems. I will admit. We are hungry for the cup but if you don’t have a solid team how do you win the cup? So we have had discussions and we will hold a meeting with FA when we get home,” he told Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV on YouTube.

“We have to have a discussion in Ghana involving all stakeholders and all the players in the sports industry. We need to have a sit-down and have a detailed discussion, including the ministry, the FA, the Sports journalist, and everyone in the industry so that we can figure out a way (to solve the issues),” he added.

He further shared his experience following a visit to Morocco’s national team facilities dubbed the Kings Sports Complex and questioned how the Meteors would win the trophy without doing through a proper project and structure.

“I had the privilege to visit the Kings Sports Complex. It is a solid, massive infrastructure. The young ones that beat us 5-1 were there. They camp the national teams there, U-17 has their hotel, U-20, and so on. So I realized that the result they got against us is because of what they have done over there…At the moment, the country wants a cup but how do you get the cup without proper preparation and a solid foundation? How? So what I will tell the people who are hungry for Cup is that the preparation to win the Cup is very weak,” he added.

Meanwhile, Guinea, who are tied on the same points with Ghana – 3 points each, will be aiming for at least a draw to progress on goal difference.

Ghana are on a hunt for Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualification to end their almost two-decade chase.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 20:00GMT.

