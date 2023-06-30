The Black Meteors of Ghana will face Guinea in their final group game in the ongoing 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Rabat.

Ghana opened their campaign with a nerve-wracking 3-2 win against Congo.

In the second Group A game against Morocco, Ibrahim Tanko and his side were hoping to secure an early qualification to the last four but suffered a shocking 5-1 defeat.

In the final game that is scheduled to be hosted at the Grande Stade De Tanger, the Black Meteors must win to keep their chances of securing a place in the last four and their ambitions of playing at the Olympics Games.

Morocco have already secured a place in the semis following their win over Ghana. Guinea, however, need a draw to make it to the last four.

Congo having suffered a defeat against Ghana and Guinea sit at the bottom of the log with no point.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Tanko has hinted that there will be changes in his starting XI against Guinea.

“We have watched and studied the Guinean team, and we have different players that can make up the best starting 11 for the match,” he told the press on Thursday.

“We will do some changes, and we hope these changes will help achieve our aims.

“We have no injury so far.

“We’ve had two days of rest, and we made good use of it.

“I am sure tomorrow everyone will be ready for the game,” he added.

Ghana are on a quest to return to the Olympic Games that will be held in Paris next year. The last time Ghana participated in the Men’s football games at the Olympics was in Athens in 2004.

The much-anticipated game has been scheduled to kick off at 20:00GMT.

