Yusif Basigi has invited thirty-nine players to the national U-20 female team (Black Princesses) to prepare for the U-20 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers against Guinea Bissau

The team is expected to report to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram on Wednesday, September 13th to begin preparations ahead of the qualifiers.

The Black Princesses will play Guinea Bissau on October 8th before hosting them on October 15th 2023 in the return fixture.

Below is the full list of players: