African Champions Senegal will arrive on Ivorian soil on Tuesday, 09 January 2024 while FIFA World Cup semi-finalists Morocco will land on Sunday, 07 January as the world counts down to the opening match on 13 January 2024.

Morocco and Guinea Bissau will be the first to arrive for the tournament.

The two teams are scheduled to arrive on Sunday, 7 January 2024, marking a huge milestone for the opening match.

Quarter-finalists at the last edition in Cameroon, the Atlas Lions are in Group F with two-time champions DR Congo, 2012 winners, Zambia and the Taifa Stars of Tanzania.

The 1976 champions will be making their 19th appearance in the history of the championship.

Guinea Bissau will face host Cote d’Ivoire in the tournament opener on 13 January 2024 at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Ebimpe.

Three-time winners Nigeria and Guinea Bissau complete the pack in Group A.

Meanwhile, Tanzania are scheduled to arrive on Monday, 8 January 2024 at midday from Dar es Salaam.

On Tuesday, 9 January 2024 holders Senegal, who will be hoping for a successful defence of the title won in Cameroon two years ago, will arrive in Abidjan.

Also due for Tuesday is record seven-time winners Egypt and Mozambique.

CAF will send further updates on the Team arrival schedule.

Confirmed arrivals