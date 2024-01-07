President Akufo-Addo has emphasised the importance of preserving and sustaining the nation’s democracy.

In a speech delivered on Saturday ahead of Ghana’s Constitution Day, he asked all and sundry to play an active role in ensuring the longevity of the Fourth Republic.

The President expressed a widely shared sentiment among Ghanaians that the democratic form of government is the most preferable.

“By common consent, all well-meaning Ghanaians agree that the democratic form of government is the most preferable and we must do everything possible to guarantee the longevity of the Fourth Republic,” she said.

The President emphasised that the path of multi-party democracy has proven to be beneficial for Ghana.

He drew a favorable comparison to the period of authoritarian rule, suggesting that the democratic model has brought considerable advantages to the nation.

President Akufo-Addo’s message reflects a strong endorsement of democratic values and a call for unity among Ghanaians to safeguard and promote the sustainability of their democratic system.