The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that there will be a free gate for Ghanaian fans who will be at the Baba Yara Stadium to watch the friendly match between the Black Stars and Namibia.

Ghana will host Namibia as part of their pre-Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) preparations on Monday, January 8.

Ahead of the friendly, the public is to take note that the gate will be opened for free access to the Popular Stand and Centre Line.

🫵🏾 We will face Namibia in a pre-AFCON friendly at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday, January 8, 2024, as part of the buildup to the biennial showpiece in Cote D’Ivoire.



⏱️ Kickoff is at 8 PM.



“Ghana will test their strength against Namibia in an International friendly at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Monday, January 8, 2024, as a preparatory game for the 34th edition of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cote D’Ivoire 2023.

“The game is scheduled for 8 pm kick-off at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. The public is hereby informed that Centre Line and Popular stand is free of charge,” parts of a communiqué from the GFA said.

This is to say thank you to Ghanaians for supporting the Black Stars and to cheer the national team on for a good sendoff to Ivory Coast for the 2023 AFCON.

The Black Stars have been preparing intensively in Kumasi ahead of the 34th edition of the AFCON.

Ghana has been paired with Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique in Group B.