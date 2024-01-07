In anticipation of the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 13th African Games has extended its support to the Black Stars with a generous donation.

The act is part of the LOC’s initiative to enhance brand visibility for the tournament and garner backing for the Black Stars.

On Saturday, January 6, 2024, the Committee presented 100 packs of Special Ice bottled mineral water and accompanying items to the team at their Kumasi hotel.

The presentation was conducted by the Executive Chairman, Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, and Head of Media, Dan Kwaku Yeboah, and was warmly received by the team’s Captain, Andre Dede Ayew.

Accompanying the LOC were Mr. Charles Amofa, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare.

Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare expressed the Committee’s view of the Black Stars as proud ambassadors of the African Games, encouraging them to support the tournament.

He conveyed his best wishes to the team for the upcoming AFCON, emphasizing Ghana’s representation in Ivory Coast.

Andre Ayew, upon receiving the donation, expressed sincere gratitude to the LOC for their thoughtful gesture and pledged the team’s support for the African Games.

He acknowledged the importance of the support as they prepared for the upcoming challenges and commended the LOC for their readiness to host the rest of Africa.

“I would like to say a big thank you to the LOC for this gesture and show of support, which is very much needed at this stage as we prepare for battle, and also congratulate them for readying themselves to host the rest of Africa,” said Dede Ayew.

He further reciprocated the gesture by presenting an autographed Black Stars shirt and a pendant to Dr. Ofosu Asare.

The Black Stars initiated their nine-day training camp in Kumasi last week Tuesday in preparation for the AFCON, which is set to commence on January 13, 2024.

The team is scheduled to depart for the Ivory Coast on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

ALSO READ: