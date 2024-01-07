After almost four years, President Nana Akufo-Addo is still waiting for a congratulatory message from his contender, John Mahama on his victory in the 2020 election.

Akufo-Addo revisited the election whose outcome was contended at the Supreme Court in a national address on Saturday ahead of the January 7 Constitution Day celebration.

“On a lighter note, three years on, I am still waiting for my main opponent in the 2020 election to congratulate me on my victory,” he said.

The former President who was the NDC’s 2020 Presidential Candidate dragged the Electoral Commission (EC) and President Akufo-Addo to court, challenging the validity of the December 7 election results.

He rated the 2020 election as “one of the worse organised in this country since 1992.”

Mr Mahama who lost the 2016 election and had hope of winning in 2020 prayed the Supreme Court to nullify the declaration and to cause a re-run between himself and Akufo-Addo.

After three months of proceedings, a seven-member panel of Supreme Court Judges on March 4, 2021 in a unanimous decision dismissed the election petition.

Former Chief Justice Anin Yeboah said the petitioner did not satisfy all the five issues outlined by the court to determine the case.

Reacting to the verdict, Mr Mahama in an interview on Cape Coast-based Cape FM said the NDC was forced to accept the ruling for the sake of the peace of the country.

