Media personality and entertainment pundit, Sally Frimpong has waded into the ongoing brouhaha surrounding American filmmaker Spike Lee’s visit to Ghana.

According to her, industry players who are pained over his inability to have collaborated with local stakeholders shouldn’t be worried.

She explained that, the film director’s main agenda is to sell the Western world’s LGBT+ agenda in third-world countries.

Speaking on Showtyme with Andy Dosty, Sally said US Vice Presiden,t Kamala Harris, even though she engaged creatives in the entertainment space, highlighted the LGBT+ agenda to the core.

“They had an agenda on the table, and it was to sell the LGBTQ to us. If you look at Biden and Kamala, they are all about equality. They were able to set up pulpits, and she came with a film producer to document the LGBT thing. It wasn’t about coming to boost the sector. It was to preach equality for lesbians and gays,” she said.

Sally further explained that, there were A-list actors and other entertainers that were supposed to have met Kamala Harris, but the agenda didn’t allow that.

“The entertainers they brought, they had an agenda for them. The likes of Jackie Appiah and Majid must follow up not Blacko… I wouldn’t want Ghanaians to talk too much.”

According to her, the government should have been the first to voice out and locate essential conversations to propel the industry.

“Why didn’t the government ask what they can do for us? She queried.

