Gospel musician, Nana Yaw Boakye, also known by the stage name MOG, says he doesn’t mind working with people of the LGBTQ+ community in Ghana.

According to him, even though Ghanaians have registered their displeasure towards same-sex advocates, the hatred is wrong.

According to him, the right way to reach a consensus with people of LGBTQ+ orientations is to love them without conditions.

The gospel musician in an interview with Joy Prime’s Ibrahim Ben-Bako said pushing the LGBTQ+ people away will do more harm than good.

This is what he said:

I don’t mind working with an LGBT person. We need to show them love. If we say what they are doing is wrong, the only way we can correct them is through love but when we despise them and push them away, it won’t bring any change, they will still do what they are doing.

When you show them love and preach the message of Christ as it is, thus the original content to them, it brings them to light to know that what they are doing is wrong and this is the right way. You show them love and teach them they right way and before you know it, they change. [SIC]

READ ALSO:

The conversation of legalizing LGBTQ+ in Ghana has been ongoing for some time now with some international celebrities like Idris Elba and Naomi Campbell signing a letter in solidarity with the group.

Prior to that, the police, together with the landlord, on February 24 stormed and locked the LGBTQ office at Ashongman in Accra in the wake of public discourse over their operations.

Pro-gay rights activists in the country argued that the law does not explicitly outlaw the act aside from its criminalisation of unnatural carnal knowledge, arguing that government must protect their interests as citizens.

However, anti-gay rights advocates, National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Value and religious factions such as the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), National Peace Council, National Chief Imam have further advanced arguments for the government to dispel the ambiguity surrounding the laws on sexuality.

In response to the brouhaha, President Akufo-Addo on Saturday, February 27, stated emphatically that same-sex marriage will not be legalised under his Presidency.