Singer Kwabena Kwabena has asked men of God who are against the LGBT+ community to read their Bibles carefully.

The singer took to his Instagram page to register his displeasure against members of the clergy who are against same-sex relationships.

To the men of God who are spewing hate at our queer brothers and sisters. How do you read your bibles again?

I’m very saddened especially realizing how much hate we have haboured in our hearts. It’s scary.

Decided to remind the clergy and any man of God of their duty as stated in the Bible. Ephesians chapter 4. God is Love so anything that incites hate is not from God.

