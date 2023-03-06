Media personality Sally Frimpong has bemoaned the lack of strong-hearted creatives to champion Ghana’s creative and arts space.

According to her, creatives that got elected or are yet to be in the political space are not championing the agenda that they are supposed to pursue.

Speaking on Adom TV‘s weekend entertainment show, Showtyme with Andy Dosty, Sally said its apt if the creative industry elects an individual who is not too much of a gentleman.

“What our people have not been able to do is that they have not been hard enough. They are too gentle. Imagine if we have someone like Ken from our space in politics. They are not able to get to be substantive ministries. They are deputies. If their party could get a substantive minister who is more focused on our business, it will help.

“I respect Hon Awal. But I think he sees it as too much business… They don’t see us as serious people. Sadiq has a go-getter attitude and if he doesn’t get to see himself as an elite, it will help. You should be able to speak for the industry.”

According to Sally, some of the creatives elected into the high offices aren’t able to meet the demands of their people.

“Mark has always been a gentleman. Likewise, Oppong Nkrumah, Fred Nuamah and Dumelo who will go and act the same way. I don’t mean disrespect, but I know he [Sadiq] has aggressiveness,” she said.

