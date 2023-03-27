Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, alias Chairman Wontumi, buried his mother over the weekend.

Madam Elizabeth Boampong Nyamekye, who passed on in November 2022 at the age of 64, was laid in state and buried at Kuntase, a district in the Ashanti Region.

The star-studded event had in attendance persons from the political fraternity, musicians and journalists.

Chairman Wontumi’s wives put on quite a show when they arrived at the burial ceremony bearing drinks and gifts for the family of their late mother-in-law.

Chairman Wontumi was captured in a somber mood as he danced with some family members and mourners.

The astute politician broke down in tears when his mother’s tribute was read.

After the procession, gospel musician Jack Alolome lifted spirits with an electrifying performance.

Adowa guru, Maame Ode also rocked the dancefloor with some traditional moves to welcome presenter Delay, who was present to offer condolences to her boss.