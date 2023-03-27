Former Member of Parliament for Techiman South, Isaac Adjei Mensah, has said he is not surprised at the outcome of the secret balloting in Parliament that saw the approval of the six ministerial nominees.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Monday, he said Parliament is not a place for worship but a House where the struggle for power and money sharing happens and so such a development is not shocking.

To him, there are some senior members in power who are ministers and very powerful when it comes to financial matters in Parliament.

“The kind of politics we are doing in this country and the underlying factor is money. There is nothing like principles in Parliament. Though we are in opposition, there are senior ministers who are in power.

“Some MPs are preparing for primaries and some need money for their primaries as they are not getting any source of money anywhere and so they will rather go to their opponents for money to aid them,” he said.

Mr Mensah continued that “Because of the class system some people are enjoying more than others in parliament and so they will rather spread money to convince their opponents to fund their campaigns. Parliament is not a place for worship, we go to fight for power and the system is grossly disadvantaged to some people and so some MPs will use any voting opportunity to make money,” he claimed.

Some Ghanaians say they have lost trust in the Minority and the NDC for approving the ministers to join the already over-bloated Akufo-Addo government.

Over the weekend, the party and some of its notable personalities issued statements condemning the treacherous actions of some of its MPs.

Former President John Mahama who tagged the few NDC MPs traitors asked them to undertake a serious soul-searching and learn what it means to be nationalistic.

