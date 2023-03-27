The body of an yet-to-be-identified person believed to be a female in her early thirties has been found floating in the Lafa River at Santa Maria Blue Kiosk in the Ga Central Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The floating body was discovered by children who reported to have seen a dummy-like object on the surface of the river in the early hours of Monday.

Esther Osei, who was one of the first persons to discover the body, told Adom News’ Baffour that the matter was immediately reported to the police who visited the scene.

However, lack of financial cooperation denied the police team’s effort to retrieve the body.

It took another three hours for the residents together with the police to retrieve the body from the river.

The Assemblyman for the Santa Maria Blue Kiosk electoral area, Nana Kwasi Boadwoh Jnr, who supervised the retrieval of the body said the Environmental Agency has been tasked to disinfect the area.

The body has been deposited at a morgue awaiting further investigations.

